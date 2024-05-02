Fashion Forward: Tejasswi, Rasika, Shriya, Tanishaa Among Early Arrivals At Style Icons Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) A sea of celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, and Gauahar Khan on Thursday illuminated the red carpet of the star-studded event of 'Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit 2024'.
Tejasswi, winner of 'Bigg Boss 15', adorned a white mini dress with long sleeves and a deep neckline. She complemented her attire with glossy makeup, and her hair was tied in a loose bun.
Tanishaa opted for a black corset top paired with a heavily embellished golden jacket and a silver mini skirt. She accessorised her look with sunglasses, silver earrings, and black heels, with her hair tied in a ponytail.
'The Broken News' actress Shriya stunned on the red carpet in a pink top paired with blue denim.
Rasika, who was last seen in the web series 'Adhura', appeared on the red carpet wearing a white top, pink jacket, and matching trousers.
Gauahar flaunted her curves in a red satin gown.
The other celebrities who were present at the event included Avneet Kaur, Sumeet Vyas, Zareen Khan, Kubbra Sait, Shalin Bhanot, and Rahul Dev.
MENAFN02052024000231011071ID1108165816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.