Azerbaijan's Artillery Units Hold Live-Fire Tactical Exercise

According to the training plan of the Land Forces for 2024, theArtillery units held live-fire tactical exercise, Azernews reports.

Under the training plan, the units were withdrawn from thepoints of permanent deployment to assembly areas. They accomplishedtasks on taking firing positions and preparing the devices forcombat use.

Moreover, the tasks on tracking the activity of the imaginaryenemy using the universal radar complexes and drones in thearmament, fighting with its artillery means, as well as detectingand bringing down the air reconnaissance devices with specialtechnical means were also successfully fulfilled.

The main focus is increasing the knowledge and capabilities ofmilitary personnel, improving the command staff's skills inmanaging artillery units, and organizing interoperability withother types of troops during combat operations.

