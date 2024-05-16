K'taka HM Says Special Court To Be Set Up For Trial In Minor Girl Beheading Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 17 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara met the parents of the minor girl who was recently beheaded by a man in Kodagu district and said that steps will be taken to set up a special court for the trial in the case to provide justice to the victim's family.

Home Minister Parameshwara made the remarks on Thursday while speaking to media persons after visiting the scene of the crime in Kumabaragadige village near Somwarpet town in Kodagu and meeting the victim's family.

He said that the investigation has revealed that the accused, identified as Prakash (32), was forcibly trying to get engaged with the girl. As soon as officials learnt about it, they halted the engagement. Subsequently, the accused went to the girl's house, quarrelled, and pressured her parents to get their daughter married to him. He then attacked her mother, dragged the victim, and committed the crime, the Home Minister said.

"This is unacceptable by any standard. The accused has already been arrested, and the police are working to get him punished in accordance with the law. While the girl cannot be brought back, the government will strive to deliver justice to the family. A special prosecutor will be appointed, and a special court will be set up for the trial of the case," he added.

The Home Minister further said that he is deeply pained by the incident, however, due to the model code of conduct, he is unable to announce compensation for the family. "The government will take action after the model code of conduct is lifted," he said.

About former CM Jagadish Shettar's statement regarding "deteriorating" law and order in the state, Parameshwara said: "If the statistics during Shettar's rule are analyzed, he would see how many murders, rapes, and crimes had occurred. I do not need a certificate from Shettar."

The 16-year-old victim was hacked to death by the accused on May 9 following the cancellation of their engagement.

The accused had beheaded the victim with a machete and escaped with her severed head to the forest. Police found the severed head on a tree on May 11.

After being caught, the accused told police that he was distraught after the cancellation of the engagement. He had confessed that he committed the crime after a heated argument with the girl in the forest.

The girl had passed her Class 10th board exam and was celebrating just before being killed.