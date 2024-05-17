Ukraine Downs All Russian 20 Drones Overnight Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces launched 20 one-way attack UAVS of the Shahed-131/136 type at Ukraine overnight Friday.
That's according to the Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk , who reported the news on Telegram, as seen by Ukrinform.
All incoming drones were shot down by Ukraine's air defense units, the report states.
The UAVs were launched from the Russian regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.
As per the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russian drones were downed over
Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's invasion forces lost 1,410 servicemen as killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours alone, which brings their total combat losses since the invasion to an estimated 489,870.
In the past day, Ukraine also destroyed two enemy warplanes and a helicopter.
