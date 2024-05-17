Russia's Invasion Force Loses 1,410 Personnel In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 17, 2024, are estimated at 489,870, including 1,410 servicemen killed or wounded in action in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's troops destroyed 7,547 enemy tanks (+18 in the past 24 hours), 14,552 (+14) armored combat vehicles, 12,603 (+38) artillery systems, 1,071 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 800 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 353 (+2) warplanes, 326 (+1) helicopters, 10,073 (+45) UAVs, 2,200 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 17,104 (+56) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,062 (+7) units of specialized military equipment.

The latest reports from the ground are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, drone attacks were reported overnight Friday in Russia's Novorossiysk , as well as Belgorod region and temporarily occupied Crimea 's Sevastopol and Dzhankoy.