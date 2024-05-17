New U.S. Defense Aid To Change Battlefield Situation - State Dept

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration is confident that the provision of the latest military aid packages to Ukraine will lead to real changes on the battlefield.

Deputy spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Vedant Patel, stated this on Thursday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We know that this is a challenging time (for Ukraine - ed.) but we are sure that military aid is also going to make a real difference on the battlefield," noted the U.S. State Department spokesperson.

He recalled that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had announced during his visit to Kyiv a $2 billion package of additional support in the form of foreign military financing funding. These funds will not only strengthen the Defense Enterprise Program of Ukraine, but also further enhance the capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, late April, U.S. President Joe Biden enforced into law a bill on supplemental national security funding, which includes, among other things, more than $60 billion slated for Ukraine.