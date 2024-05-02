               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Colombia President Cuts Ties With Israel Over War On Gaza


5/2/2024 6:02:40 AM

Amman, May 2 (Petra)-- In response to Israel's war on Gaza, Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared that he will sever diplomatic ties with the country.
Petro has already spoken harsh criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and asked to be included in the International Court of Justice case brought by South Africa against Israel for genocide.

