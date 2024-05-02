Apple: New Integration Between Calendar And Reminders

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Apple plans to integrate the Calendar and Reminders applications into the iOS 18 and macOS 15 systems coming later this year.

According to AppleInsider website, Apple is testing a new-and-improved version of Calendar that will include a new feature that will let users schedule and organize reminders directly from within the Calendar app, without the need to launch the standalone Reminders app.

Reminders created via the default Calendar app will behave similarly to those made with Apple's built-in Reminders application. The Calendar app will include options to select a specific date, time, and location for new reminders, along with a priority setting, according to AppleInsider.

Additionally, the Calendar app will receive minor design alterations with iOS 18 and macOS 15.

This expected change is similar to Google's integration between the Calendar and Tasks applications, with the aim of facilitating use and ensuring that the user's appointments and events do not conflict.

These new changes that Apple is working to introduce in its basic apps are in addition to a series of other modifications, including Notes and Calculator. (QNA)

MENAFN02052024000067011011ID1108165148