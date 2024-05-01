Euro-Med Monitor Denounces Israel's Deliberate Militarization Of Gaza Civilian Objects, Turning Schools Into Military Bases

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- As part of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, ongoing for the seventh month now, the Israeli army has militarized civilian objects, including schools and educational facilities, and turning these facilities into military bases is a flagrant violation of international law and the rules of war, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said on Wednesday.According to a monitor statement, the Israeli army was not satisfied with its systematic and widespread bombing and massive destruction of schools, committing serious crimes against civilians who were sheltering inside them, and deliberate targeting of these vulnerable people with air and ground military operations, killings, and direct unlawful executions. Instead, it converted a number of schools into military bases, gathering places for its forces and vehicles, detention and interrogation centers, and torture facilities. This is in violation of both international humanitarian law, which was established to protect civilian objects from the danger of military operations, and the obligations placed on Israel as an occupying power."It is important to allow investigative committees and specialized technical committees to visit the Gaza Strip in order to look into the horrifying crimes Israel has committed and to hold it responsible for its repeated violations of the International Convention to Prevent and Punish the Crime of Genocide. These violations include the systematic persecution of Gaza Strip residents due to their Palestinian heritage, including killing and abusing them physically and psychologically, undermining their ability to survive, and forcing them to flee their homes by crushing and militarizing civilian property," the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor concluded.