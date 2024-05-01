Kuwait Amir's Visit To Egypt Tops Headlines Of Egyptian Newspapers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 1 (KUNA) -- The visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to Egypt on Wednesday, was the main focus of prominent Egyptian daily newspapers, being his first visit since assuming office.

The headline in the daily newspaper Al-Ahram highlighted the significance of the visit by His Highness the Amir to Egypt and his meeting with Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi.

Al-Ahram titled the meeting between His Highness the Amir and the Egyptian President, as a "Summit of Solidarity and Strategic Partnership between Egypt and Kuwait", held at the Presidential Palace, Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

On its front page, Al-Gomhuria newspaper stated, "President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi granted Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, the Order of the Nile, the highest and most prestigious Egyptian Order" referring to the joint Kuwaiti-Egyptian statement issued following the talks between His Highness the Amir and President Al-Sisi.

Al-Gomhuria added that His Highness's visit to Egypt affirmed the two nations' alignment on several key issues related to the developments in the region.

Al-Akhbar newspaper featured photos of the meeting between His Highness the Amir and the Egyptian President on the front page, along with headlines, the most prominent of which was "Egyptian-Kuwaiti Summit in Cairo".

It also focused on the summit's agenda, which discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, regional issues, and common Arab work files.

Al-Shorouk newspaper underscored the importance of His Highness's visit as his first to Egypt since assuming the office, given the critical timing amidst regional developments, especially those in the Gaza Strip.

The visit strengthened Arab effort to restore stability in the Middle East, coinciding with preparations for the 33rd Arab Summit scheduled to be held in Manama in May, Al-Shorouk added.

Al-Masry Al-Youm emphasized the importance of the talks between His Highness the Amir and the Egyptian President, particularly regarding the historical bilateral relations between the two nations, especially in economic, commercial, and investment aspects. (end)

mm











MENAFN01052024000071011013ID1108160807