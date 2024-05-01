Trump gets fined over violating gag order

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump has been fined USD9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order imposed by the judge overseeing his trial regarding 'hush money' payments in New York. The judge, Juan Merchan, issued the fine during a hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday, expressing concerns that Trump's actions could interfere with the judicial process. Despite the fines, Trump faces the possibility of jail time if he continues to disregard the gag order.



Merchan fined Trump USD1,000 for each of the nine instances in which he breached the gag order. While acknowledging that the fine may be insignificant to someone of Trump's financial stature, Merchan emphasized that he is limited by legal constraints in imposing a larger penalty. However, the judge warned that he would consider jail as a necessary punishment if Trump persists in violating the order.



Trump's trial revolves around allegations of misreporting payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Since the trial commenced, Merchan has prohibited Trump from making public statements about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg or the trial's jurors, as well as from making any comments that could disrupt the court proceedings.



Despite the gag order, Trump has continued to engage with the media and post on his social media platform, Truth Social, outside the courthouse. In these statements, he has criticized the trial as a "sham case" and quoted conservative figures, seemingly attempting to circumvent the restrictions imposed by the gag order.



Trump has contested the constitutionality of the gag order, particularly as he is a political candidate seeking the highest office in the nation. He argues that while others may freely criticize him, he is unfairly restricted from responding.

