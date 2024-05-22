Election Commission Transfers Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Chiefs

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 22 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday transferred two senior Punjab Police officials to non-election duties.
Swapan Sharma and Kuldeep Chahal, currently serving as the Police Commissioners of Jalandhar and Ludhiana, respectively, have been transferred from their present posts, a spokesperson for the office of Chief Electoral Officer said.
In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the ECI has directed that the two officers be assigned to non-election-related duties. It has also asked the Chief Secretary to provide a panel of three officers for each of the positions.
