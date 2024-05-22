QMC Chairman, Lebanese Diplomat Discuss Media Ties

Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Lebanon in Qatar H E Farah Berri, yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed media relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.