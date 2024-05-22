India Reflects On Rwanda's Dark Past And Embraces Solidarity At Kwibuka30

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 11, 2024: In a somber assembly at the India International Centre, dignitaries and advocates gathered on the evening of April 10th to mark the 30th anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide. Organized by the High Commission of Rwanda in India, the event known as Kwibuka30 meaning to remember in Kinyarwanda served not only as a remembrance but also as a stark reminder of the horrors of hatred and the importance of international solidarity.



Her Excellency Mrs. Jacqueline Mukangira, the High Commissioner of Rwanda to India, spearheaded the ceremony with a poignant recount of the tragedy that claimed the lives of over a million Tutsi in 1994. "What happened in my country should never happen in any country in the world," the High Commissioner stated, her words a clarion call for global peace and unity.



The commemoration included a candlelight vigil, a poignant symbol of remembrance and hope. Distinguished guests, including Mr. Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs, UN officials, and foreign diplomats, joined in this act of solidarity.



Ambassador Kevin Kelly of Ireland reminded the audience of the international community's inaction during the genocide, condemning hate speech as the seedbed of genocide. Echoing this sentiment, UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp, while delivering the UN Secretary-General's message, urged everyone to commit to a future devoid of hatred and violence.



The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and chair of the Indo Rwanda Film and Cultural Forum, who extended his concerns and called for continued vigilance against such atrocities.



As the flames of the candles flickered in the night, the message of Kwibuka30 resonated strongly never to forget the lives lost and to fight against the forces of division. It is a reminder that the lessons of the past should inform our present and guide our future towards a world where tolerance and understanding triumph over enmity.



