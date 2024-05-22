Let There Be Heavy Rain And Let Water Flow To Tamil Nadu: K’Taka Dy CM Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar courted controversy on Wednesday by stating, "Let the water flow to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka."

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar elaborated, "I hope there will be good rainfall. It will be good for us if it rains heavily. Let there be heavy rainfall, and let the water flow to Tamil Nadu also."

His statement, made close on the heels of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ordering the state government to release 2.5 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu just as the state started receiving rainfall, is likely to draw criticism from the Opposition.

Shivakumar stated,“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I are conducting the rounds of the city to give necessary directions to the officers regarding preventive measures to be initiated during the rainy season. We will also visit areas affected by heavy rains. The places have been chosen based on reports and these measures are being taken to keep the authorities on their toes.”

He also mentioned that he was hosting a dinner to discuss preparations for the forthcoming local body elections in the state.

“We will also discuss how our strategy worked out in the Lok Sabha elections. We will discuss the future steps that need to be taken,” he said.

Regarding the phone tapping allegations by former CM HD Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar urged him to file a written complaint before the Home Minister.

“Everyone knows when phone tapping was done. The individuals making allegations held the posts of CM and Home Minister previously. The reports had come out in the media regarding the phone tapping then,” Shivakumar maintained.