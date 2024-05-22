IBM offers open source AI models, helps Saudi Arabia develop Arabic AI

(MENAFN) IBM, headquartered in Armonk, New York, has announced plans to release a series of artificial intelligence models as open-source software, a departure from the approach adopted by some competitors like Microsoft. In contrast to companies that retain control over their AI models and levy fees for their usage, IBM's strategy mirrors that of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, by providing open-source iterations of its models. This move aligns with IBM's commitment to fostering accessibility and innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.



The initiative underscores IBM's proactive stance towards democratizing AI technologies and facilitating their widespread adoption and customization. On Wednesday, IBM unveiled the Granite family of AI models, offering companies the flexibility to tailor these models to suit their specific needs and applications. By embracing an open-source model, IBM aims to empower businesses with the tools and resources necessary to harness the potential of AI in driving organizational growth and innovation.



Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, emphasized the company's belief in the nascent stage of generative AI models, highlighting the significance of healthy competition in driving advancements and enhancing value for consumers. He underscored IBM's commitment to prioritizing safety and responsibility in AI development, aligning with ethical considerations and industry best practices.



In addition to its open-source AI endeavors, IBM has also pledged to assist Saudi Arabia in developing an artificial intelligence system tailored to the Arabic language. This collaboration reflects IBM's commitment to leveraging AI technologies to address global challenges and promote inclusive development across diverse linguistic and cultural contexts.



Overall, IBM's multifaceted approach to AI development underscores its dedication to fostering innovation, accessibility, and responsible AI deployment in collaboration with industry partners and stakeholders worldwide.

MENAFN22052024000045015682ID1108243823