France welcomes potential investment from UAE in French nuclear energy sector

(MENAFN) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed France's openness to potential investment from the UAE in the French nuclear energy sector. This statement came ahead of discussions hosted by the UAE, indicating a growing interest in collaboration between the two nations in this critical industry.



UAE has been engaging with several European countries regarding potential investments in their nuclear energy infrastructure through its Government Nuclear Energy Corporation. Le Maire confirmed his intention to explore this possibility during his upcoming discussions in the UAE.



Le Maire highlighted the various opportunities for UAE investments in the French nuclear energy sector, including potential involvement in private companies such as Orano. Notably, Orano specializes in nuclear fuel, with the French government holding a majority share in the company. Le Maire emphasized France's receptiveness to cooperation of this nature, signaling a willingness to engage in mutually beneficial partnerships.



During his visit to Abu Dhabi to finalize a strategic partnership with the UAE in artificial intelligence, Le Maire reiterated France's openness to collaboration in nuclear energy. Sources familiar with the matter revealed to Reuters that the UAE Nuclear Energy Corporation aims to become a minority investor in nuclear energy infrastructure assets abroad, emphasizing a desire for investment without direct management or operation responsibilities.

