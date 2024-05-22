Ministry Announces 50% Discount On Traffic Violation Fines Starting June

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A 50% discount on traffic violation fines will be applied from June 1 to August 31, according to the Ministry of Interior's announcement on new rules on traffic fine payments and vehicle exit permits.

Qatari citizens, residents, visitors, and GCC citizens will be eligible for the 50% discount on traffic violation fines.



The discount applies from June 1, 2024, until August 31, 2024, and includes violations recorded within a period not exceeding three years.

The Ministry, in a press conference held today, unveiled new rules and procedures on traffic violations in response to the increasing number of tourists travelling in and around the Gulf. Officials also stated that the discount serves as a step to encourage early payment of traffic violation fines.