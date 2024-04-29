(MENAFN- Baystreet) Neural Networks and AI's Rapid Progression Ignite a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Economic Shift

Neural Networks and AI's Rapid Progression Ignite a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Economic ShiftIntel Floundered Amid Foundry Hopes: What Happened?Cardio Hikes on Results RevealThese Pharmaceutical Firms are on Sale: AbbVie, Pfizer, and Gilead Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, April 29, 2024

Collective Audience Takes off on Insticator Link

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAUD) shares moved sharply higher Monday, as the leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media solutions, launched a strategic technology partnership with Insticator, a premier supply-side platform (SSP) and global leader in engagement solutions for online publishers and brands.

This morning's news release also says the alliance taps Insticator's diverse portfolio of companies that include OKO, a Google Certified Publishing Partner for Connected TV; and Balihoo, a leader in multi-location marketing.

Insticator reaches over 350 million consumers monthly across its global network of premium publishers and advertisers that includes Kohler, Suzuki, Acer, Pearle Vision, Trek, Brita, Viking Cruises, MLB, Playmaker, Blitz, Evolve Media, and more.

To reach this global audience, Insticator's 100+ team members and nearly 2,000+ independent publishers utilize the company's unique Demand Marketplace, along with its suite of monetization solutions that include content engagement units (CEUs), commenting technology (Commenting 2.0), comprehensive ad management, and video advertising.

The integration with Collective Audience's AudienceDeskTM powered by AudienceCloudTM, an innovative new AdTech infrastructure platform officially unveiled last month, will unite Insticator's vast publisher supply and brand and agency demand with AudienceDesk's unique performance-based marketing and audience data capabilities and further expand the Collective Audience ecosystem.

CAUD shares began Monday up 22 cents, or 55.8%, to 61 cents.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks