'Kidnapped' For 27 Years: Family Finds Lost Son In Neighbour's Yard This Is What Happens Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A teenager separated from his family in Algeria was reunited with his family nearly after twenty-seven years. Omar Bin Omran vanished from Algeria's Djelfa when he was a teenager and was later assumed to be dead after his family couldn't find him for decades. Little did they know that Omar was alive and locked inside the cellar by their own neighbour.

According to a report by The Sun, 45-year-old Omar vanished from his house in 1997. When his family failed to find him, it was assumed that he had died during a civil war between Algeria's government and Islamist rebel groups. However, Omar was alive and living next to their door. The guy who was kidnapped as a teenager was rescued from a hay-covered cellar on Sunday, May 12, reported The Sun.

The shocking footage shows Omar being rescued from the cellar and being helped out of the cellar. He was kept inside the cellar since 1997 by his neighbour. The cellar was located on the property, which was only yards away from his family's house.

