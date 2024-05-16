Minister Of Finance Meets Turkish Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Treasury and Finance of the Republic of Turkey, H E Mehmet Simsek, on the sidelines of his participation in the Qatar Economic Forum 2024 in the capital, Doha. Seperately, the Minister also met with Director General Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Arab Monetary Fund“AMF”, H E Dr Fahad bin Mohamed Al Turki; Chairman of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, H E Dr Muhammad bin Sulaiman Al Jasser; Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury & Economic Planning of Kenya, H E Professor Njuguna S. Ndungu; and official of Research Centres in the United States of America. During the meetings, bilateral relations were reviewed, especially in the economic and trade fields, and ways to develop them, in addition to discussing aspects of joint cooperation.