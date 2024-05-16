Dates set for Trump-Biden discussions unveiled

(MENAFN) After months of anticipation and challenges, President Joe Biden has officially accepted invitations to engage in debates with former President Donald Trump. The debates are scheduled to take place on two separate occasions, with the first debate slated for June 27 and the second on September 10. These debates are expected to be pivotal moments in the lead-up to the November elections, providing an opportunity for both candidates to present their visions for the future of the country.



The agreements follow a series of calls from Trump for debates to occur "anytime, anywhere, anyplace," with Biden initially offering non-committal responses, citing concerns about Trump's behavior. However, in a video message shared on social media, Biden framed Trump as the reluctant challenger, highlighting his previous debate victories and expressing willingness to face him once again.



In response, Trump, utilizing his Truth Social platform, expressed his acceptance of the debate invitations, characterizing it as a "great honor" to confront Biden. He took the opportunity to criticize Biden's debating skills, labeling him as the "worst debater" and lambasting his presidency as the "worst in history."



The scheduled debates mark significant moments in the ongoing political discourse, providing voters with an opportunity to witness direct exchanges between the incumbent president and his predecessor. As the dates draw nearer, anticipation mounts for the insights and arguments that will unfold during these highly anticipated events.

