Qatar Committed To Support Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC)participated in a recent high-level Arab meeting on“Entrepreneurship: Towards Empowering People with Disabilities & Productive Families”, organised by the Arab League in conjunction with the Arab Leaders Summit in Manama.

The Chamber's delegation was led by board member Abdulrahman bin Abduljaleel Al Abdulghani, and included board members Abdulrahman Al Ansari and Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori.

The delegation also included Noora Al Awlan, Director of the Research and Studies Department, and Alsayed Rajab, Advisor to the QC Chairman.

QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansori addressed the third panel discussion on 'The private sector's role in supporting entrepreneurship for people with disabilities and productive families'.

In his remarks, Ali Bu Al Mansori emphasized Qatar's significant role in providing a host of programs to support entrepreneurs, productive families, and people with disabilities. He also reviewed the Qatar Chamber's role in this regard and its commitment to enhancing cooperation with the concerned authorities to support this category. He stressed the significance of entrepreneurship for the economy in general and for people with disabilities in particular.

He noted that entrepreneurship is a skill that can be acquired through education and study, stressing that it primarily relies on the ability to assess opportunities and challenges in the surrounding environment and transform them into productive projects with positive outcomes.

Al Mansori pointed out that linking the concept of entrepreneurship with start-ups or for-profit projects is an inaccurate, as anyone

can possess an entrepreneurial mindset capable of improving and developing projects that are already existing. QC Acting General Manager also underscored the importance of launching initiatives to support entrepreneurs with disabilities, affirming that such efforts should be accompanied or preceded by special awareness programs.