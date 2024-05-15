(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stock News: Tariffs on China, Walmart Job Cuts, Google Gemini AI

Nasdaq Closes At All-Time HighMid-Week Stock Ideas: PARA, BG, FDX, and MoreWinners and Losers: Sony, Alibaba, and SeaGXO Scores Big with Sports Equipment Chain, Shares Rise Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Wednesday's Interest Rate Watch and What Powell Just Warned

Ahead of the all-important inflation report released this morning, Jerome Powell pre-empted the market's expectations for interest rates. Powell repeated yesterday that the central bank should stay patient. It will leave interest rates higher for longer. That way, monetary policy has a chance to work its way through the economy.

Markets detached their expectations from the Fed's monetary policy. The U.S. government is spending aggressively on infrastructure, clean energy, student loan debt forgiveness, and military equipment. That spending activity is inflationary. Still, the money flow increases the value of various parts of the economy.

Banks benefit from the (mostly) debt-free student graduate. Banks like JP Morgan (JPM) closed at $201.51, an all-time high. Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citi (C) are also at 52-week highs.

Job Growth Slowed

Powell said that the restrictive policy weighed on the labor market. However, April's job growth slowed because the government added fewer workers.

Markets are complacent about the Fed's benchmark lending rate at 5.25% to 5.50%. Additionally, the U.S. Treasury bill yields are in the mid 4% to low 5% range. The debt market still anticipates interest rate cuts sooner.

Your Takeaway

Borrowing costs will remain high. This puts pressure on the automotive leasing market but has not yet hurt home prices. With stocks like Lennar (LEN) up and Zillow (Z) rebounding, few expect demand for homes to slow anytime soon.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks