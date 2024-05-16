Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Wins Two Awards In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel won two awards at the CLS Conference in Bengaluru for its successful performance in 2023.

On behalf of Renaissance Dhaka, Hotel Manager Md Al Amin accepted the awards for the "Highest Guest Experience Index" in South Asia and the "Highest Year-on-Year Growth in Catering Revenue" across all







South Asian hotels in the premium segment for the year 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Al Amin, Hotel Manager, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, said, "Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel expresses its deepest appreciation to its guests, whose loyalty and support have been instrumental in

reaching these significant milestones."



"The hotel also extends heartfelt gratitude to its entire team for their unwavering dedication, tireless effort and exceptional teamwork, which have been key to achieving such prestigious recognition," he added.



Marriott's Senior Vice President of Operations Asia Pacific Neeraj Govil, Area Vice President of South Asia Ranju Alex, Senior Area Director of Operations South Asia Sachin Mylavarapu and Area Director of Operations for South and East India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Himanshu Taneja were present on the occasion.