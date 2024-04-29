35 Border Posts Installed Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of April 29, 2024, more than half of the work planned forpinpointing coordinates on the border between the Republic ofAzerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, based on geodeticmeasurements, has been completed, with 35 border markersinstalled.
According to Azernews , expert groups from bothcountries are continuing their work.
