Six-Party Arab Consultative Meeting Discusses Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 29 (KUNA) -- The six-party Arab ministerial meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation in Gaza on Monday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The meeting was chaired by the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and in the presence of the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Al-Safadi, Egypt Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shukri, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh.

The meeting stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire and ending the war in a way that guarantees the protection of civilians by international humanitarian law, in addition to discussing mechanisms for lifting all restrictions that impede the entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the strip.

It also touched on the efforts made by the Arab Six Nations in support of the issue of international recognition of the Palestinian state to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people in embodying their independent and sovereign state on the borders of June 4, 1967. (end)

