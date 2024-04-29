RJ Denies CEO Sold Half His Shares In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian (RJ) Monday denied that its CEO had sold more than half of his shares in 2023 and said it is committed to disclosing the selling or purchasing of shares within one week of a transaction.According to a statement, the company said the change in the number of shares referred to in the publications circulating in media was due to a capital restructuring process during the fourth quarter of 2023, which included all shareholders.It affirmed its commitment to transparency and compliance with all regulatory requirements. It confirmed that it would take legal action against rumourmongers "to defame and harm the reputation of the national carrier and its CEO."