Auto News: A Peek Into The Exciting Motoring Moments And Events In The Region

Sportscar fans can rejoice once again! The all-new 2024 Toyota GR86 coupe has finally arrived in the UAE. The GR86 is the successor to the very popular 86 (or FT86) sportscar launched about 12 years ago. It carries forward the classic configuration with a front-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive, but gets new exterior styling, a larger motor and improved road dynamics.

The GR86 maintains the 'long hood and short rear deck' architecture, but the new silhouette gets new parts such as GR-specific MATRIX 'G Mesh' grille, LED headlights, front air dams and vents; and a wider stance with a diffuser-like lower rear valance. Seven exterior colours are offered while wheel design choices are two, one being a 5-twin-spoke 17-inch variety and the other, 18-inch matte black alloys.

The big change is under the hood. The new 2.4-litre naturally aspirated, horizontally opposed 4-cylinder boxer engine replaces the predecessor's severely anaemic 2.0-litre 4-pot. This along with other revisions brings power up from 197 hp to 235 PS and max. torque from 205 Nm to 250 Nm, allowing the 6-speed manual (MT) variant to go from 0-to-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, while the automatic (AT) variant does it in 6.9 seconds. A lower centre of gravity and retuned suspension (front independent MacPherson struts and rear double-wishbone suspension) also help improve handling.

The GR86's driver-focused cockpit features a 7-inch TFT screen, which displays all-new 3-mode digital instrumentation, sporty bucket seats upfront and foldable rear seats that takes the luggage capacity beyond 201 litres. The MT gets a black interior, while the AT gets black/red. It also gets an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USB ports and one auxiliary port, a 6-speaker sound system and an automatic dual-zone air conditioner. The 2024 Toyota GR86 is priced at AED 149,900 for the MT and AED 159,900 for the AT.

Luxury Hybrid Lexus UX 300h Launched In The UAE

Japanese luxury automaker Lexus has just introduced the 2024 Lexus UX 300h to the UAE market. The new luxury crossover adds to Lexus' hybrid SUV range which includes the RXh and NXh.

The UX 300h becomes the first Lexus vehicle powered by the 5th generation Lexus Hybrid System, which pairs an inline 4-cylinder 2.0-litre gasoline engine with 2 motor-generators through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission. It puts out 196 horsepower which helps the crossover achieve a 0-100km/h time of 8.0 seconds and 24 km/L fuel consumption rating. The 60-cell battery is located under the rear seat, helping with storage capacity. Shift-by-wire technology has also been introduced for 2024.

The new UX 300h features the iconic Lexus spindle grille, arrowhead headlamp design and L-shaped lighting signature. Sculpted surfaces and flared fenders create a sporty stance overall.“Unique Aero Stabilizing Blade Lights” that span the rear of the vehicle feature 120 LEDs and tapers toward the centre. It also gets a wing-type roof spoiler. 11 exterior colours including Sonic Copper paint is now available, while wheel sizes range from 17 to 18-inches. The newly refined interior receives a new button layout on the doors and chrome-finished ornamentation. The 300h also gets a F SPORT variant which offers a variety of exterior and interior distinctions such as different wheels, grille, fog and cornering lamps, sports seats, a power steering column, shift knob, etc. The NuLuxe seats are offered in four colours. The F SPORT gets seats in black and red. For 2024, a larger 12.3-inch instrument display comes standard on F SPORT model while the Premier gets an 8-inch display. It also comes with 4 USB-C ports, a USB-A port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Lexus Connect App and Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. Prices for the 2024 Lexus UX 300h start at AED 170,000

2024 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Motorcycle Launched

Trading Enterprises has unveiled the latest addition to the Honda motorcycle lineup, the 2024 Honda Africa Twin. The adventure bike which was designed for cross-country road trips and tackling rugged trails has been a favourite amongst enthusiasts thanks to it ergonomics and reliability for years. And now it comes with a series of revisions to improve performance and rideability.

The 2024 Africa Twin comes in two distinct trims. The Africa Twin Standard ESS is ideal for riders seeking a perfect balance between performance and versatility. It is priced at AED 66,900. While the Africa Twin Adventure Sport DCT ESS, which is equipped with Honda's innovative Dual Clutch Transmission system, is priced at AED 79,900. The 2024 YM gains improved handling and a new adjustable seat, which is designed to accommodate riders of varying heights and provide better ergonomics. Equipped with a 19-inch front wheel, the Africa Twin Adventure Sport DCT trim enhances stability and traction on road, thanks to reduced suspension travel and lower centre of gravity, while the Africa Twin Standard features a 21-inch front tubeless tyre upfront to optimize performance and manoeuvrability off road. Riders can now personalize their riding experience with an a five-position adjustable windscreen, allowing customization for maximum aerodynamics or enhanced wind protection based on rider preferences.

Both models benefit from an improvement in torque output. The 1084cc, SOHC Liquid-cooled 4-stroke gets a revised compression ration (from 10.1:1 to 10.5:1), ECU settings, valve timing, intake and exhaust which results in an increase from 105 Nm to 112Nm resulting in better acceleration and power delivery across various riding conditions. It also come equipped with an upgraded exhaust system that helps improve performance and sound.

