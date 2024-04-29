Einride Opens North America's 'Largest' Operational Charging Site For Electric Freight Trucks Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Einride , a freight mobility company that provides digital, electric and autonomous technology, announced today the opening of its first US Einride Smartcharger Station in Lynwood, California in Los Angeles County.

With 65 chargers and capacity to charge up to 200 vehicles a day, the site is the largest operational charging site for electric heavy duty freight in North America and represents a landmark step for charging infrastructure in the US.

The site was built in collaboration with Voltera, a developer and owner of charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicle fleets.

Strategically located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach along the I-710, which handles 29% of all containerized international waterborne trade in the US, the site will ensure electric fleets are able to seamlessly integrate into day-to-day shipping operations, while reducing congestion and driver wait times.

The charging station currently serves Einride's connected electric fleets, including routes for global shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk.

