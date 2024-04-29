Shura Council Speaker Meets Armenia's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Shura Council Speaker HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, met Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia HEArarat Mirzoyan, who is visiting the country.
They discussed the bilateral relations between Qatar and Armenia, especially in the area of parliamentary cooperation, and ways to enhance them.
A number of Their Excellencies Shura Council members and officials attended the meeting.
Also in attendance was HE Ambassador of Armenia to the State of Qatar Armen Sarkissian.
