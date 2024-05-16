Alleged Khalistani Operative Caught Smuggling 50 Kg Cocaine In US Pretends To Faint, Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking turn of events, a video capturing the arrest of an alleged Khalistani operative in the United States has sent shockwaves on social media platforms. The individual reportedly named Kamal Singh, also known as Soorma,

was apprehended while attempting to smuggle a staggering 50 kilograms of cocaine worth $1.5 million and allegedly provided by the ISI, Pakistan's intelligence agency, to fund anti-India activities. However, no official confirmation of his arrest has come to light yet.

The video, which surfaced on various social media channels, depicts the dramatic moment when law enforcement officers intercepted the alleged Khalistani operative and seized the illicit consignment. In a desperate attempt to evade capture, the man is seen feigning unconsciousness not once but twice, adding a bizarre twist to the unfolding saga.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video and cannot confirm the sequence of events that unfolded

The footage has sparked widespread outrage with several netizens expressing

shock at the brazenness of the individual's alleged involvement in such a large-scale drug smuggling operation.

"That's why they have hate for Modi ji that they can't operate illegal activities under his term," said one user on X.

Another added, "Been saying it for long, if North America wants to eradicate narcotics from its streets, University campuses, crack down hard on Khalistanis."

A third user commented, "So is the US crackdown on Khalistani Drug peddlers just to mollify India after India clearly pointed out that the US has been interfering in Indian Elections?"

"The bigger question is will he able to contest Presidential elections in US or he would be needed to be in some jail in India to have that privilege," a fourth user quipped.

