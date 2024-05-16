               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Who Is Pradeep Pandey? Bhojpuri Actor At 77Th Cannes Film Festival


5/16/2024 2:03:36 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cannes 2024: Bhojpuri Actor Pradeep Pandey attends the Cannes Film Festival this year with other Indian stars. He is the son of Rajkumar R. Pandey, a director well-recognised for his work in Bhojpuri films.

For the first time, an actor from the Bhojpuri business has attended the famous 77th Cannes Film Festival.


He is the son of Rajkumar R. Pandey, a director well-recognised for his work in Bhojpuri films.


Pradeep Pandey Chintu, who has acted in Bhojpuri films such as Deewana, Dulaara, and Mohabbat, came to Instagram to share his joyous moment with his followers.


He captioned his post, which included a photo of himself from the gala:
"At Cannes Film Festival, France ❤️ It's a great pride for all of us to have our Bhojpuri film "Agnisakshi"


"For the first time at International Film Festival "Cannes", our Bhojpuri language reach. Your endless love and blessings have brought me this far.


"Where big stars of Hollywood and Bollywood are being called for the first time a Bhojpuri artist was called, this is the victory of all of us Bhojpuria."

Who is Pradeep Pandey?

