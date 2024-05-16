Kerala: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In Next Few Days; Yellow Alert In 9 Districts Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated rain warning for Kerala, indicating intensified rainfall in various districts over the next few days. The warning spans the next five days, with heavy rainfall anticipated starting on Saturday, May 18. Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall & gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Idukki districts of Kerala in the next three hours.

Yellow and Orange Alerts have been issued for various districts in Kerala until May 20th. Pathanamthitta and Idukki are under heavy rainfall warnings for May 20. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts are also cautioned about heavy rain on the same day. A rain warning has been issued for all 14 districts on May 20.

Check rain alerts in the coming days:

May 16 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur (Yellow alert)

May 17 - Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad (Yellow alert)

May 18 - Palakkad and Malappuram (Orange Alert).

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad (Yellow alert)

May 19 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki (Orange alert)



Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram (Yellow Alert)

May 20 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki (Orange Alert)



Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (Yellow Alert)

High wave warning

INCOIS has informed that there is a possibility of 0.4 to 1.2 meter high waves and storm surge along the Kerala coast today (16-05-2024) till 11.30 pm with a speed of between 22 cm and 48 cm per second.

It also informed that there is a possibility of 0.4 to 1.3 meter high waves and storm surge along the southern Tamil Nadu coast today (16-05-2024) till 11.30 pm with a speed of between 12 cm and 53 cm per second.

