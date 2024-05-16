Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag And Ashwini-Tanisha Storm Into Quarters

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangkok (Thailand), May 16 (IANS) The top Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag shetty in men's and Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto in women's category, progressed to the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open with straight-game wins respectively, here on Thursday.

Former world number one pair Satwik-Chirag outclassed lower ranked Chinese duo of Xie Hao Nan and Zeng Wei Han 21-16, 21-11 in the second round encounter that lasted for 38 minutes.

On the other hand, women's doubles combo of Ponappa and Crasto clinched a straight-game (21-19, 21-17) victory over Chinese Taipei pairing of Hung En-Tzu and Lin Yu-Pei.

Whereas, in the women's singles round of 16, Ashmita Chaliha battled valiantly against Han Yue, the seventh-ranked player in the world, of China, only to fall short in a tight three-setter (15-21, 21-12, 12-21).

The second-seeded Indonesian pair of Rivaldy and Mentari defeated Satish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath 19-21, 17-21.