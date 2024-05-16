               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Congratulates Bahrain On Successful Hosting Of Arab League Summit


5/16/2024 2:04:04 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain on the successful hosting of the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level.

HH the Amir said in a post on his official X account that he would like to congratulate brothers in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the successful hosting of the 33rd Arab League summit, noting that it was held amidst very complex circumstances facing the region and the world.

HH the Amir expressed hope that the efforts of all Arab countries will lead to more joint cooperation, and supporting critical issues for the Arab countries as well as serving their greater interests in security, development, and prosperity.

The Peninsula

