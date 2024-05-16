'Kya Badhiya Makeup Kiya Hai': PM Modi Praises Children Dressed As Himself & CM Yogi At Jaunpur Rally (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Addressing a huge public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the costumes and the make-up of the two boys pretending to be Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Expressing surprise, PM Modi said, "Ye kya badiya makeup kiya hai!", pointing at the two children in the rally.

In his address at the public meeting for BJP candidates Kripa Shankar Singh and BP Saroj from Machhlishahr, Modi emphasized the transformative impact expected in Purvanchal over the next five years with him and Yogi working together. He highlighted Jaunpur's contribution of IAS-PCS officers to the country.

Revealing his vision, PM Modi laid out plans for the development of Purvanchal in tandem with CM Yogi's leadership over the next five years. Emphasizing Purvanchal's pivotal role in India's advancement, he highlighted its burgeoning status as a hub for healthcare and education. Modi assured the crowd that infrastructure projects like expressway construction directly benefit Jaunpur's residents, showcasing tangible outcomes of governmental endeavours.

Further, Modi elucidated the BJP's keen understanding of the aspirations of the region's youth. He referenced progressive policies such as the 10% reservation for economically disadvantaged sections and robust measures against paper leaks, underlining the party's commitment to fostering equal opportunities. Moreover, the Prime Minister proudly announced the government's dedication to democratizing education and healthcare access. Notably, the establishment of medical colleges in every district was cited as a pivotal step, ensuring that even children from underprivileged backgrounds could aspire to become doctors.