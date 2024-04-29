SP Candidate From UP's Sambhal Booked For Objectionable Speeches

(MENAFN- IANS) Sambhal (UP), April 29 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MLA and its candidate from the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Zia ur Rehman Barq, has been booked for allegedly making objectionable speeches during his poll campaign.

Temperatures are running high in Sambhal where video clips of Barq are going viral on social media.

In the purported clips, Barq could be seen making some rather disparaging comments against the BJP.

In one of the videos, he is heard talking about the victimisation of SP leader Azam Khan, Shahabuddin (from Bihar), Atiq Ahmad, and Mukhtar Ansari, asking people to remember their sacrifices while casting their votes.

Barq, the grandson of former Samajwadi Party MP late Shafiqur Rehman Barq, allegedly said that "we are happy that it has been 75 years since our country got Independence, but there is no hesitation in telling the truth. Earlier the country was being ruled by the British, now those people are ruling the country who had no role in the Independence of the country".