FIR Lodged In Rajasthan Over Doctored Video Of Amit Shah

Jaipur, April 29 (IANS) The cyber crime unit of Rajasthan Police on Monday lodged an FIR in connection with a doctored video Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of reservations which has been posted on different social media platforms.

The FIR was registered in Jaipur based on a complaint submitted by the Rajasthan BJP social media team.

Senior BJP leaders, including Rajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ajay Vijayvergiya, submitted the complaint at the cyber crime police station in Jaipur.

Stating that a fake video of Amit Shah has gone viral on social media platforms X and Facebook, Vijayvargiya said,“An attempt is being made to instigate a row over reservations by doctoring a video of the Home Minister. Keeping in mind the possibility of disruption of social harmony during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has filed a complaint in this regard with the cyber police station in Jaipur.”

“The user made the video viral by editing it. The doctored video claims that Amit Shah wanted to scrap reservations. However, all the senior leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have repeatedly assured that no changes will be made in the Constitution regarding reservations.

"PM Modi has also made it clear in his speeches how the Congress insulted B.R. Ambedkar and the reservation issue. The PM also mentioned that the Congress wants to give reservations to the people of a particular community by snatching the reservation rights of OBC, ST, and SC communities. The Congress is misleading the common people during the elections," alleged Vijayvergiya.