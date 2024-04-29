Traffic Marshal Found Dead In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The body of a 48-year-old Traffic Marshal with injuries on lips and his right eye, suspected to be due to nibbling by rats, was found at a tin shed here on Monday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Gopal Gupta, a resident of Hari Nagar Extension in Jaitpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Deo said: "He was working as a security guard with GSS Securities and was performing the duties of Traffic Marshal at Meethapur Chowk."

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Gopal was an alcoholic.

"He had come to the place of incident (tin shed) where he slept beside Rajesh a.k.a Sonu who was known to him. Rajesh has been traced and his version has been recorded. Prima facie the case does not seem to be of homicide," said the DCP.

The DCP further said that the fresh injuries on Gopal's body seems due to nibbling by rats.

"Postmortem of Gopal is being conducted at AIIMS. Further legal action shall be taken as per the findings of the autopsy report," the DCP added.