Manipal Hospitals Clinches Deal To Acquire Kolkata's Medica Synergie

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Manipal Hospitals announced on Monday that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire an 87 per cent stake in Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie.
The acquisition is in line with Manipal Hospitals' strategy of expanding its footprint and presence in eastern India, a statement noted.
However, India's second-largest hospital chain did not disclose the amount for which the deal has been clinched.
Manipal Hospitals MD & CEO Dilip Jose said Manipal Hospitals would integrate Medica Synergie into its portfolio and rebrand it.
The acquisition of Medica has increased the bed count of Manipal Hospitals from around 9,500 to over 10,500.
