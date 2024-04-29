               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Manipal Hospitals Clinches Deal To Acquire Kolkata's Medica Synergie


4/29/2024 11:00:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Manipal Hospitals announced on Monday that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire an 87 per cent stake in Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie.

The acquisition is in line with Manipal Hospitals' strategy of expanding its footprint and presence in eastern India, a statement noted.

However, India's second-largest hospital chain did not disclose the amount for which the deal has been clinched.

Manipal Hospitals MD & CEO Dilip Jose said Manipal Hospitals would integrate Medica Synergie into its portfolio and rebrand it.

The acquisition of Medica has increased the bed count of Manipal Hospitals from around 9,500 to over 10,500.

MENAFN29042024000231011071ID1108151943

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search