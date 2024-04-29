(MENAFN- Baystreet) Collective Audience Takes off on Insticator Link

Watch SoFi, Paramount, NXP, and More

The first-quarter earnings reports continue this week. Watch SoFi (SOFI) today. The online bank services firm will report strong revenue growth, although it will lose up to one cent a share. A $0.02 EPS is a good enough result that beats analyst estimates and lifts SOFI stock

Shareholders will ignore Paramount (PARA) Q1 results today. Instead, it will continue to voice frustration over the media giant's reported willingness to take the Skydance deal. Paramount shareholders would get more from the Apollo Global Management (APO) offer. Unfortunately, even when Paramount executives are resigning, the company is unlikely to get the best bid for shareholders.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) should post strong quarterly results. Business continued to grow in China and other parts of the world. Despite EV sales slowing down, it accounts for 40% of the total global sales rate.

Later in the week, Logitech (LOGI) will post results. Demand for computer peripherals is falling.

Chegg (CHGG) may disappoint markets when it reports the AI trends hurting its online teaching business.

Fintech giant PayPal (PYPL) needs a strong result to counter its weak stock price performance.

3M (MMM), McDonald's (MCD), and Coca-Cola (KO) are among the most widely watched firms posting results this week.









