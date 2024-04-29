Egypt, Bosnia Discuss Importance Of Region Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 29 (KUNA) -- Egypt President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi agreed, Monday, with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Becirovic on the importance to subdue the current tensions in the region, and aim for lasting stability.

This came in a joint statement by Al-Sisi and Becirovic after having addressed several findings and developments regarding regional and global shared issues, said Egypt Presidential Spokesperson, Councilor Ahmad Fahmy.

Al-Sisi confirmed the importance of global efforts in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, underscoring the need of humanitarian and relief to enter all areas afflicted.

On the issue of Gaza and occupied Palestine, Al-Sisi added that "a political, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue" must be reached, and "such settlement shall be based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

For the time being, Al-Sisi discussed the "shared desire to cultivate closer bilateral relations" with Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he confirmed their "commitment to strengthening and further advancing all forms of cooperation between the two countries."

The meeting also "tackled efforts to bolster economic, trade and investment relations," underlining the "joint interest to harness and develop the existing mechanisms of cooperation, including the activation of the Joint Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation to increase trade between the two countries," added Al-Sisi.

On his part, President Becirovic shared similar sentiments, stating that Egypt had been a supportive ally since the Dayton Peace Agreement in 1995, and that Bosnia and Herzegovina echoed the support by given by Egypt, reaffirming Egypt's status as a stable, sovereign country.

Becirovic mentioned that had extended an invitation toward President Al-Sisi to visit the capital Sarajevo, becoming the first Egyptian President to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 21st century.

Becirovic reiterated Al-Sisi's statement on enriching the bilateral relations the two nations share through trade, economy, and defense.

Peace in Gaza, however, is the utmost important issue, added Becirovic, saying that Bosnia and Herzegovina supports a two-state solution with the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state next to the Israeli occupation. (end)

aff









MENAFN29042024000071011013ID1108151744