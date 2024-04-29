Over 20 Palestinians die in Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah

(MENAFN) At least 20 Palestinians, including five children, lost their lives and numerous others were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting three residential buildings in Rafah, a city located in the southern Gaza Strip, early Monday, as per medical sources cited by a Turkish news agency.



The victims were rushed to Kuwaiti and Mohammed Yousef El-Najar hospitals in Rafah.



The initial strike hit a house owned by the Al-Khatib family in the Jneina neighborhood, resulting in three fatalities, including a child, and causing several injuries.



The second airstrike targeted a residence belonging to the Al-Khawaja family in the Shabora refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of seven Palestinians, including an infant, and injuring others.



In a third airstrike, ten Palestinians, including three children, lost their lives, and several others were injured in a house owned by the Abu Taha family in the Salam neighborhood.



Despite international outcry, Israel intensified airstrikes on Rafah, pledging a full-scale assault, which could lead to extensive casualties. The southern city accommodates over a million displaced individuals from the Gaza conflict.



Since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, Israel has launched relentless airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in around 1,200 casualties. The military campaign has inflicted significant destruction on the enclave, leaving a majority of civilians homeless and vulnerable to food shortages.

