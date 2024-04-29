India Recorded About 131 Billion UPI Transactions In FY24, Says Finance Minister

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India recorded about 131 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions with a total value of ₹200 trillion in FY24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. In FY23, about 83.7 crore transactions worth ₹139 trillion were conducted through UPI, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs UPI the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador' event at GITAM in Visakhapatnam, Sitharaman said Indians

have been adopting the digital payments technology even in rural areas. \"Ordinary

citizens

of

India

are

doing

these kinds

of (UPI) transactions. These

are

not

just

Adanis

and

Ambanis,

they

are

ordinary

sellers,\" Sitharaman said things stand, PhonePe (48.3%) and Google Pay (37.6%) have a nearly 86% share of the UPI market by volume (number of transactions), according to NPCI data. Paytm Payments Bank, which is a distant third, saw its market share fall after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on it in January. The next two, Cred and the Axis Bank app, have a market share of less than 1% each read: India to expand scope of Digital Stack exports to global south nationsSitharaman also said that while the government has set a target of making India a developed nation by 2047, it will become the third-largest economy in the coming years. \"India has come to the fifth rank and a visionary prime minister who

will

make sure that corruption doesn't eat into the goodwill and the earnings of the common people. Because when corruption happens, it is your money, my money and others' monies

which

are

going

into

some

black

hole,\" she said.

Also read: India UPI Power: List of countries where Bharat's Unified Payments Interface can be used to make digital payments\"Therefore,

there

is

a

guarantee

being

given

by

Prime

Minister

Modi

that

with good

administration,

clean

administration,

he

will

ensure

that

India

will

reach the third

rank. It is not an

arithmetic

inevitability,\" she added FM was responding to a statement by former finance minister P Chidambaram, who said that India will become the world's third-largest economy no matter who is prime minister. He said India would achieve the feat given the size of its population, and there was \"no magic\" involved in it read: Digital public infrastructure could help India become an $8-trillion economy by 2030: Report

