A US-China Pharma Drug War In The Making

And this, in turn, has a major impact on China's political and economic relations with the industrialized West in general and more specifically with the United States.

China's manufacturing hub has essentially three components. The first is composed of basically simple consumer products and intermediate technologies, many of which are now migrating to neighboring countries with lower labor costs.

The second includes the likes of solar panels or advanced batteries which are not only more efficient than their Western counterparts but enjoy a lower production cost of some 45%, albeit leaving unanswered the question if and to what extent this is due to disguised state subsidies.

The third results from the part of China's industrial establishment that has transited from manufacturing to innovation.

It was a given that over the years China would transit from“conceived in California, assembled in China” to“conceived in China, manufactured wherever appropriate.” While telecom giant Huawei was the first to break the mold and expand worldwide, Chinese biotech firms such as WuXi Biologics have become global giants in their own right.

Operating outside the limelight they have revolutionized modern medicine by identifying treatments for the likes of cystic fibrosis and the manufacture of high-quality drugs. By current estimates, WuXi is involved in the development of a quarter of all the drugs used in the United States.

Currently, the Biden administration's policy of decoupling America's semiconductor production from China has filtered down to the US Congress, which is now trying to decouple China's biotech research and drug manufacturing capacity from the American market.