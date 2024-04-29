Gaza Health Ministry: 34 Dead From Israeli Bombing In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 29 (Petra) - The Gaza Ministry of Health reported three deadly assaults by Israeli occupation forces on family homes the past 24 hours, which left 34 people dead and 68 injured.In its daily briefing on casualties from the ongoing aggression, now on its 206th day, the Ministry said many victims remained trapped under the rubble of bombed buildings or on roads, inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense teams.The latest casualties raised the death toll since the war began on October 7 to 34,488 and the total number of injuries to 77,643, the ministry said.