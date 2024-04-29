Five Pms In Five Years Is INDIA Bloc's New Formula: PM Modi's Swipe At Oppn Alliance

(MENAFN- IANS) Solapur (Maharashtra), April 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the INDIA bloc and the Shiv Sena faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that“they have created a new formula whereby there will be five PMs in five years.”

“Naqli (fake) Shiv Sena says there are many options in the INDIA bloc for the PM's post. They have not been able to decide who will be the INDIA bloc leader or their face. Will you hand over this country to them when this is their state of affairs? They seem to have planned to make one PM every year thereby five PMs in five years,'' he claimed.

PM Modi was speaking at the campaign rally for the BJP nominee Ram Satpute from the Solapur seat where he is pitted against the Congress candidate Praniti Shinde.

PM Modi claimed,“One of them will become the PM for the first year, he will plunder the treasury as much as he wants and the next year another leader will become the PM.

“Then for the next three years three PMs will rule and plunder the country. Will our country work like this?''

“Friends, you have known this Modi for many years but do you know who is the leader of the INDIA bloc? No one knows their leader as there is a tussle going on there over the name of the leader.

“The name of their front has not been decided, we do not know who their face is. Despite this, can these people run such a big country? Will you hand over this country to these people?” he asked.

He added,“No one will hand over our country to them even by mistake.”

“These people have done whatever they can to capture power and have divided the country,” he claimed.

PM Modi tore into the INDIA bloc members saying,“They do not want to run the country, they don't care about the future of the people as they just want to make money.”

“You know me. I do not want money, wealth and fame but I only want your blessings. I hope you choose the guarantee for development for the next five years,” he said.

“On the other side, there are people, who before 2014 plunged the country into the abyss of corruption, terrorism and misrule. Despite its tainted history, the Congress is trying to regain power. However, it is not possible as INDIA bloc has miserably failed in two phases of polling,” he added.

PM Modi said,“You have seen 60 years of Congress' rule and what has been done in the last 10 years. The amount of work done for social justice has never been done since Independence. The Congress tried to block the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs during its 60 year rule.''

In the backdrop of allegations against the BJP over plans to change the Constitution and do away with reservation if voted to power for the third time, PM Modi said that the government during its 10-year rule had not taken away anyone's rights.

“Our social justice formula is to connect with every community. I have decided to make the son and the daughter of a poor mother a doctor or an engineer so that they can reach top posts,” he said.