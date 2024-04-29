Man Injured As Russian Army Shells Kizomys In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Kizomys, Kherson region, injuring a 60-year-old man who was in the garden at the time.
The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform
"The Russian army shelled Kizomys. A 60-year-old man, who was in the garden, was injured as a result of the enemy shelling," the statement said. Read also:
Defense forces repel nine enemy attacks on left bank of Kherson region and in Orikhiv
sector
It is noted that the man suffered a blast injury and a leg injury. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson region on April 28.
MENAFN29042024000193011044ID1108150858
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.