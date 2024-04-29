Man Injured As Russian Army Shells Kizomys In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Kizomys, Kherson region, injuring a 60-year-old man who was in the garden at the time.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform

"The Russian army shelled Kizomys. A 60-year-old man, who was in the garden, was injured as a result of the enemy shelling," the statement said.

It is noted that the man suffered a blast injury and a leg injury. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson region on April 28.