Moph Celebrates First Batch Of Doctors With Qatar Medical Specialization Certificate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural cohort of physicians received the Qatar Medical Specialization Certificate from the Qatar Board of Medical Specialties (QBMS) on Monday in the presence of Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari.

During a ceremony, 36 physicians received their certificates in four specialties - family medicine, anaesthesia, emergency medicine, and psychiatry.

The certification programme is an important step in improving the efficiency of practising medical professionals in Qatar. It aims at enhancing the medical proficiency in Qatar.

H E Dr. Al Kuwari in a statement said,“The Ministry of Public Health is committed to ensuring the proficiency of healthcare workers. That all healthcare workers are highly qualified and able to provide safe, high-quality care to the population, in line with our health strategies and the Qatar National Vision.”

The doctors were honoured by Director of the Healthcare Professions Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Saad Al Kaabi. Former Minister of Public Health, H E Dr. Hajar Ahmed Hajar Al Binali, and several senior healthcare officials were present during the event held at JW Marriot Hotel.

“The certification will help improve the quality of medical services in Qatar by setting standards to ensure that physicians who earn the credential demonstrate exceptional expertise in a particular speciality and/or subspecialty of medical practice,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Director of the Department of Medical Education at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal speaking to media on the sidelines of the event.

He said the first batch of physicians were trained under the Primary Health Care Corporation and Hamad Medical Corporation and have obtained the Qatari Medical Specialization certificate.

“The Qatar Board of Medical Specialties was initiated in 2020, and despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it did not deter us from completing the work. Today, we are reaping the fruits of hard work and cooperation among many Qatari and non-Qatari doctors,” said Dr. Al Khal.

“The consultants responsible for setting the examinations were trained at the highest levels, ensuring that the standards of the Qatari board exams are comparable to their American or European counterparts,” he added.

According to Dr. Al Khal, the Qatari Board is an addition to the Arab Board accredited by Hamad Medical Corporation since the early 1980s. Doctors training at Hamad Medical Corporation in 19 specialities can obtain two board certifications (Qatari and Arab).

To earn the Qatar Board of Medical Specialties certificate, a trainee must complete a course for between 4 and 6 years, depending on the speciality, and pass three examinations during this period.“After obtaining the board certification, the physicians can work in their speciality or enrol in any other training course in any speciality,” he said.